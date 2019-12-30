What do we know about Christine’s past?

Early in episode two, Christine and Stephen go back to visit her mother, who Christine doesn’t get on with but who she still sends keeps financially afloat.

We see evidence of Christine’s mum’s racism; she hates that her daughter has dated and continues to date black men. This goes back to Christine’s first sexual partner, a boy from Ghana.

In flashbacks, we see Christine at her mother’s home as teenager. She’s distressed, in pain and her hand is covered in blood; as she moves we see that she’s pregnant and bleeding. Christine’s mum enters the house and sees her daughter, but instead of rushing to her aid slaps her round the face and asks her: “What have you done?”

Later, we learn that Christine was just 16 when she got pregnant by a local boy. She tells The Daily Mirror that she tried multiple things to try and induce an abortion. In the end, she did give birth, but her baby Peter lived just a few days.

It’s clear that Christine’s upbringing was tense, and it’s possible that the lack of love she received from her parents is the reason why she now seeks out older men, like Profumo, to have relationships with.