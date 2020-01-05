Why does The Daily Mirror pull Christine’s story?

While Profumo is working on his own ways of shutting down Christine, he also enlists the help of Stephen, asking him to get the note Profumo sent to Christine during their affair back from The Daily Mirror.

Seeing no other option, Stephen goes directly to the newspaper and speaks to the journalists, persuading them that Christine is lying. They return the letter to Stephen, which he sends on to Profumo.

When Christine, angry at Profumo for going back on their deal to pay her £5,000, goes back to The Daily Mirror, and discovers what Stephen has done, she is livid.

Where does Christine disappear to?

Seeking comfort, Christine heads back to the club she used to frequent with ex-boyfriend Johnny Edgecombe (Nathan Stewart-Jarrett), but finds she is no longer welcome. She encounters Lucky there, and laments how dating a black man resulted in her being called names; Lucky is less than sympathetic, and tells Christine that she has no idea what it’s like to be abused by strangers. He has a point, given the racism and hatred he and other black people in the UK faced at the time.

Upset, Christine calls her friend and “manager” Paul Mann (Jack Greenlees) and the pair head to Alicante, meaning Christine misses testifying in Johnny’s trial. The judge goes ahead anyway, even though Christine, who is the key witness, has failed to turn up. Even without her evidence, Johnny is found guilty on multiple counts, and is jailed for seven years.