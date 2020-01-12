What is happening with Profumo and Valerie?

Besieged by the press, Profumo takes Valerie to Venice for a break. While there, he receives a call from Redmayne telling him he needs to come back, presumably because of the letters Stephen has written.

A frustrated Valerie is no longer willing to entertain Profumo’s lies, telling him that “it’s time to face the music”. As she helps him get ready, she says: “I hope she was worth it.”

Profumo and Valerie return home, where Profumo tenders his resignation in a letter to the prime minister, in which he tells him that he lied to the House of Commons about his relationship with Christine.

But, despite the fact that Stephen and Christine are suffering, Profumo seems to have got off lightly; he’s lost his job but Valerie is standing by him.

How do the police start building a case against Stephen?

The police want to prove that Stephen was a pimp, and bring Christine in to ask her if Stephen ever took money from her after she slept with men he introduced her to. She refuses to say anything, as does Mandy. Both women say that Stephen was a friend and they and he never did anything illegal.

But, determined to find something even if there’s nothing there, the police start using more underhanded methods. They jail Mandy for driving without a licence, and when she’s released from Holloway after a week bring her in again, this time threatening to jail her for not keeping up with payments on a TV her late boyfriend bought for her. It’s clear that they’ll ignore small crimes if only Mandy agrees to speak against Stephen.