Are there any surprises during Stephen’s trial?

As well as Christine and Mandy, there are a number of other witnesses called by the prosecution, and two of them provide drama during the trial.

The first is Ronna Ricardo (Charlene Boyd) who, like Christine and Mandy, is accused of being a prostitute. She tells the court she and her boyfriend had sex in the same room as Stephen and another woman, but also says that she was never paid by Stephen. When the prosecution lawyer asks why she said otherwise, she says the police coerced her by threatening to take her child and her younger sister away from her. It’s a huge moment, and makes Christine and Mandy, as well as Stephen, think that the trial could turn his way.

But the next witness provides another shock, and it’s not a good one. Vickie Barrett (Ella Peel) tells the court Stephen regularly picked her up and drove her to his house, where nameless men had sex with her, and then paid Stephen. Christine and Mandy, in a discussion beforehand, say they never saw Vicki at Stephen’s house, and Stephen himself is so shocked at the allegations that he stands up in court to accuse Vickie of lying, but it’s to no avail.

What effect does Lucky’s appeal have on Stephen’s trial?

In the run-up to Stephen’s trial, Christine finds out that Lucky (Anthony Welsh), who was jailed in the previous episode after being found guilty of assaulting her, is appealing against his sentence. Lucky asserts that Christine lied; we know that she did, and that there were two witnesses to Lucky’s attack on her, and that he didn’t punch her in the face like she said he did.

Christine is worried that it will come out that she lied, and have a negative effect on Stephen’s trial; she thinks people won’t believe her when she says Stephen is innocent because she’s lied about Lucky. She’s right to be worried; just before the jury retires, the news is announced that Lucky’s conviction has been dismissed and he’s been freed, and the judge is damning in his assessment to the jury of why Lucky was freed.

As Stephen leaves court after hearing the news, he knows that Lucky’s freedom means his incarceration.