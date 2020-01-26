What happens to Stephen?

Stephen is rapidly taken to hospital where he remains in a coma. The judge chooses to forge ahead with his trial, and although the jury clear Stephen of a number of charges, they find him guilty of living off the immoral earnings of Christine and Mandy Rices-Davies (Ellie Bamber).

The judge agrees to postpone sentencing until Stephen is well enough to attend court, but it’s never to be; Stephen dies having never woken up from his coma.

How do people react to the news of Stephen’s death?

Christine receives a phone call to tell her Stephen has died, and she and Mandy are both devastated. Christine spirals, spending much of her time drinking, and eventually gets into a fight at a pub with a man she overhears talking badly about Stephen.

Injured and depressed, Christine doesn’t go to Stephen’s funeral, as the doctor has advised her to rest.

Only a handful of people attend the funeral, and none of them are the previous high-profile friends Stephen spent time with. In the wake of his death, Lord Astor makes a statement praising his friend, although he’d conveniently disappeared during Stephen’s trial.

The press also ask Profumo (Ben Miles) for a statement, but standing on the doorstep of his house with his wife Valerie (Emilia Fox), he says he has nothing to say about Stephen or his death. Instead, he takes the opportunity to say he’s full of remorse for the circumstances of his resignation.

At Stephen’s funeral, we see a card on a bunch of flowers calling Stephen a “victim of hypocrisy”.