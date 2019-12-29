It was one of the biggest scandals to ever hit British politics, and it’s surprising that it’s taken until now for it to be the subject of a television series.

We are talking, of course, about the Profumo Affair, the name given to the incident which kicked off with an affair between 19-year-old Christine Keeler and the then secretary of state for war, John Profumo, in the 1960s.

The affair itself would have been shocking enough on its own, but it as soon rumoured that Keeler had also been in a relationship with a Soviet naval attaché at the same time as she was seeing Profumo. The news led to worries that secure information could have been passed on to the Soviets, and led to the eventual resignation of Profumo, and the collapse of the government of the time.