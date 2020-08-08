Here’s everything we know about HBO’s new drama The Undoing, which stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant.

When HBO announces a new mini-series, we know something great is about to hit our screens. Just look at recent offerings like Sharp Objects, Chernobyl and Big Little Lies (which of course led to a second season). They quickly become the big talking points across WhatsApp groups, Twitter and morning meetings. People lose sleep after binge-watching the entire series in one night. And everybody chimes in with a scathing review. So it’s understandable that our interest has 100% piqued over the trailer for a new miniseries starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant. And, for the Big Little Lies fans out there, you’ll be even more excited to hear that the show’s creator, David E Kelley, is on-board as writer and showrunner for it.

What is The Undoing? Based on the novel You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz, The Undoing is a tense drama about a woman whose world starts to disintegrate when her husband goes missing, leaving behind a string of terrible revelations. Kidman plays successful therapist Grace Fraser, who lives in New York with her husband Jonathan (played by Grant) and their young son. The family seem to have the perfect life: Jonathan is an oncologist and devoted father, while their son attends one of the top schools in the city. But, all of a sudden, Grace’s life implodes as her husband disappears and questions are raised about his true identity. Sky says: “Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and herself.” Watch the trailer for The Undoing

“This is what rich entitled do when threatened… they conceal ugly truths to protect themselves… and they think they can get away with it,” says Noma Dumezweni’s character in the trailer, giving us all goosebumps. When is The Undoing released? After a delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, six-part drama The Undoing is now set to hit our screens in autumn 2020. It will air on HBO in America, and in the UK it will be on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV. Prepare to become obsessed.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy