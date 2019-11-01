Life

Netflix’s The Witcher: everything you need to know about the show’s sorceries and secrets

Posted by
Anna Brech
Published
Netflix series The Witcher

Fantasy fans, rejoice! Netflix’s new series The Witcher is now available to stream. Here’s everything we know about the show’s secrets, sorcery and stellar cast.

Put your Christmas plans on ice because Netflix has just announced that its hotly-anticipated fantasy saga The Witcher will be released in full on 20 December.

The sweeping drama, set in a universe of magic and monsters, is being hailed as the next Game of Thrones – with all the ingredients you’d expect from an inter-dimensional adventure epic where no expense has been spared.

Secrets, sorcery, incredible special effects and well-curated sex scenes are all promised into the mix. Here’s everything you need to know about your next TV addiction:

Is there a trailer for The Witcher?

Happily so – Netflix released a full trailer this week, following a short teaser at San Diego Comic-Con this summer. Set in an unknown place at an unknown time, it centres on Henry Cavill as monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia, who must navigate a world brimming with demons and dark forces. 

Thrilling full-scale battle scenes are interspersed with hints of magic and mystery, along with a steamy bathtub scene that previously inspired a pop cultural phenomenon in The Witcher gaming series.

Dive right into the action, below.

Is The Witcher based on a book?

You better believe it. The Witcher draws from a beloved series of novels by the Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. His Witcher books have already inspired a hugely popular video game franchise, along with a board game and trading card series. 

While keeping the plot line close to their chests, Netflix producers have hinted at a few key differences in the TV adaptation. As lead female characters, Ciri and Yennefer will be introduced earlier in the plot, and their back stories will be more fully fleshed out. The TV show will also depart from story structures explored in the gaming series.

Who stars in The Witcher?

A stellar cast is led by Man of Steel star Cavill, who takes on the lead role of witcher Geralt of Rivia, a man gifted with special powers that allow him to hunt and slay monsters. He’s joined by Anya Chalotra as sorceress Yennefer, a one-time insecure young teenager whose magical prowess lies latent within, and Freya Allan, who plays Princess Ciri. 

You may also like

Dublin Murders: the new BBC crime drama you’re about to become obsessed with

Together, these three characters form the basis of season one of The Witcher. Tied together by destiny, all three are orphans in the world, with a feeling that they do not quite belong. And yet, they must embark on a journey together through The Continent, where murky forces – humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters – battle to survive, in order to discover the secret that binds them. 

Other cast members include Game of Thrones’ Jodhi May as Calanthe, Adam Levy as Mousesack, Ripper Street actor MyAnna Buring as Tissaia and Emma Appleton as Renfri.

How similar is The Witcher to Game of Thrones?

Netflix series The Witcher
The Witcher is being hailed as the new Game of Thrones

As an epic saga set in a fantasy age – with violence, sex and deep family secrets all featuring heavily – it’s inevitable that The Witcher has drawn comparisons to HBO hit Game of Thrones.

“When people ask me, ‘Is it going to be the next Game of Thrones?’, I think: ‘Well, I hope it’s that successful!’” executive producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich tells Variety this week. “I want nothing more than for The Witcher to run season after season and have a huge following.” 

But, she adds, The Witchers will have a lot more “magic and monsters” than Game of Thrones, with CG and prosthetics being used for powerhouse special effects. 

Actor Royce Pierreson, who plays Istredd in the show, previously argued that The Witchers “has its own world and universe” that is entirely distinct from GoT.

How many episodes of The Witcher are there?

There are eight one-hour episodes of The Witcher, which is fairly concise for the sweeping and intricate fantasy tale it intends to be. But this fact may simply increase its dramatic tempo. 

Writer Hissrich previously vowed that each episode would be “tight, action-packed, rich in character and story, without lagging in the middle of the season”.

When and where can I watch The Witcher

All eight episodes of The Witcher will be available to stream on Netflix globally from 20 December 2019. Grab those Mince Pies and get set – that Game of Thrones-style hole in your life is about to be filled.

Images: Netflix

Topics

Share this article

Author

Anna Brech

Anna Brech is a freelance journalist and former editor for stylist.co.uk. Her six-year stint on the site saw her develop a vociferous appetite for live Analytics, feminist opinion and good-quality gin in roughly equal measure. She enjoys writing across all areas of women’s lifestyle content but has a soft spot for books and escapist travel content.

Recommended by Anna Brech

Life

Missing Stranger Things? Try this dark new Netflix show

Time for another binge session

Posted by
Amy Swales
Published
Life

All the best new TV series and films coming to Netflix this November

Did somebody say Queer Eye?

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
Life

Apple TV+ is now live: all the best shows to watch on Apple’s new streaming service

From gripping female-led dramas to twisty psychological thrillers

Posted by
Anna Brech and Christobel Hastings
Published
People

Issa Rae, Mindy Kaling and Elizabeth Banks score coup for women in comedy on HBO Max

New streaming platform aims high with original comedy from the rising star producers

Posted by
Anna Brech
Published
Life

GOT season 8: all the finale predictions and theories you need to read

Three superfans weigh in on the next episode.

Posted by
The Three-Eyed Raven
Published
Stylist Daily