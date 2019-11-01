Put your Christmas plans on ice because Netflix has just announced that its hotly-anticipated fantasy saga The Witcher will be released in full on 20 December.

The sweeping drama, set in a universe of magic and monsters, is being hailed as the next Game of Thrones – with all the ingredients you’d expect from an inter-dimensional adventure epic where no expense has been spared.

Secrets, sorcery, incredible special effects and well-curated sex scenes are all promised into the mix. Here’s everything you need to know about your next TV addiction: