Another day, another misogynist spouting rubbish. This time, though, the comments of a host on conservative news site, The Daily Wire, have really gotten under the skin of social media users and The Witcher fans alike, after he boldly claimed that “no women can fight with swords.” Despite having, you know, absolutely no evidence to back this theory up.

If you’ve heard of The Witcher, you’ll know that the recently released Netflix series is set in a medieval fantasy world, where royalty, sorcerers, soldiers, monsters and magical beings often fight using the typical weapon of the era; swords.

And yes, some of these characters are female, and therefore – wait for it – are played by women. In the show, these women often take men on in battle, and have occasionally thrashed them with their superior sword fighting skills, too.