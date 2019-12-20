Who stars in The Woman in the Window?

Amy Adams (Arrival, Enchanted) stars in the lead role of Dr. Anna Fox, with Julian Moore (The Hours, Still Alice) co-starring as her missing friend Jane Russell. Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Fred Hechinger, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry and Jennifer Jason Leigh are also part of the impressive cast.

Joe Wright (Pride & Prejudice, Atonement) will direct the film. And it is being produced by the same studio that made Gone Girl.

What is The Woman in the Window about?

Prepare to be gripped…

The Woman in the Window is based on the A.J. Finn novel of the same name. Anna is an agoraphobic psychologist who only sees the world from her window and sends people away if they arrive on her doorstep. She unexpectedly befriends her neighbour from across the road, Jane, who confides in her about her “complicated” family.

But then, while looking out of her window one evening, Anna appears to see Jane being brutally attacked in her home.