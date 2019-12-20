The Woman in the Window: Amy Adams’s new psychological thriller has gripped the internet
Hollie Richardson
The trailer for Amy Adams’s new film, The Woman in the Window, has just been released, and fans are already predicting an Oscar win for it.
If there’s one genre that Amy Adams does expertly, it’s psychological thrillers. You just need to look at the disturbing Nocturnal Animals and addictive Sharp Objects series for proof of this. So it’s little wonder that fans are already excited for her next film, The Woman in the Window. The trailer has just been released, ahead of the film’s release in 2020, and it’s ever-so-slightly terrifying.
The internet is gripped, and so are we. Here’s everything we know about The Woman in the Window so far.
Who stars in The Woman in the Window?
Amy Adams (Arrival, Enchanted) stars in the lead role of Dr. Anna Fox, with Julian Moore (The Hours, Still Alice) co-starring as her missing friend Jane Russell. Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Fred Hechinger, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry and Jennifer Jason Leigh are also part of the impressive cast.
Joe Wright (Pride & Prejudice, Atonement) will direct the film. And it is being produced by the same studio that made Gone Girl.
What is The Woman in the Window about?
Prepare to be gripped…
The Woman in the Window is based on the A.J. Finn novel of the same name. Anna is an agoraphobic psychologist who only sees the world from her window and sends people away if they arrive on her doorstep. She unexpectedly befriends her neighbour from across the road, Jane, who confides in her about her “complicated” family.
But then, while looking out of her window one evening, Anna appears to see Jane being brutally attacked in her home.
Anna reports the crime to the police, but then something very strange happens. “Jane” turns up with her husband, but she is played by Jennifer Jason Leigh. She insists that she has never met Anna before. This causes the police to doubt Anna, because of the medication she takes for her agoraphobia (which she washed down with glasses of wine during an evening with Jane).
Did Jane just imagine things? Or did she really witness a murder?
Watch the trailer for The Woman in the Window
As you can tell from the trailer, this is going to be a mind-boggling watch, which is why it’s being compared to Gone Girl. We can see just how debilitating her agoraphobia is, which could make her an unreliable narrator. But the evening she spends with Jane and the attack she sees taking place seem so convincing. As soon as we see the “new” Jane introduce herself, we know something is seriously weird here. We also have our suspicions about the blonde man who keeps popping up. And Anna is giving some strong Rear Window vibes with her detective skills. Don’t even get us started on the part where she rings 911 to report that someone is in her house carrying a huge knife.
This. Looks. So. Good.
The internet has reacted to the trailer with pure excitement, and many are convinced that this role will win Adam the Oscar she finally deserves.
“Oscar campaign for Amy Adams has started,” wrote on fan.
“I just want to watch Julianne Moore and Amy Adams hang out for two hours,” added another.
“Amy Adams needs to be given her things. And by things I mean that Oscar that she has earned many times now,” shared a third.
When is The Woman in the Window released?
We’ll have to wait until April 2020 to see the film in cinemas. But we have a feeling that it’s going to be worth the wait.
