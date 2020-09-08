Theatres opening for Christmas: experts explain the reality of Oliver Dowden’s announcement
- Megan Murray
Will theatres open for Christmas? It’s the question on everyone’s lips after culture secretary Oliver Dowden’s pledge. Here, we speak to industry professionals about why we should treat the government’s latest idea with caution.
Planning a weekend in a coronavirus world often poses the question: what can we actually do? There are lots of ways the pandemic has disastrously impacted our society, but the removal of culture from bustling, vibrant cities has seen them become a shell of the places we knew.
So, it should be fantastic news that the culture secretary Oliver Dowden has voiced his aim to open theatres in the capital by Christmas in a piece for the Mail on Sunday.
“My officials are working on ‘Operation Sleeping Beauty’ which aims to bring back some of the magic of theatre for families this Christmas,” he writes.
Dowden continues to recognise that “to get audiences back into our venues in much larger numbers though, we’re going to have to innovate and be bold to save the things we love.” He also notes that other countries, such as Germany, have been testing hygiene measures to hold music events of 1,500 people.
The MP goes on to compare attending the theatre to sitting next to someone on an aeroplane or going to the pub and enjoying the Eat Out to Help Out offer, which millions have done over the last month.
This flickering beacon of hope is welcomed as we look to what could be a bleak Christmas. After all, annual seasonal events such as Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland have already been called off, signalling that we’d be naive to expect this year’s festive season to be as merry as usual.
But is it viable? Or, could this be another confusing half-promise from the government, with little by the way of substance to hold on to?
Dowden’s article has been criticised by industry publications such as The Stage, which points out that “there is no mention of how the government is going to help address the huge stumbling block of insurance, or what it is going to do to encourage people back on to public transport – something that is going to be absolutely crucial to getting the West End back on its feet. And, of course, there is still no help for the huge number of freelancers in theatre who currently find themselves without work.”
It’s true, Dowden’s words offer no actual information, just musings on how enjoyable theatre is and how great it would be to have it back – but is it even realistic for this industry to be turned around in eight weeks?
Speaking to Stylist.co.uk Milly Summer, a production executive who has worked on shows such as Les Misérables, School of Rock and Heathers in London and New York, explains why this kind-of-announcement is frustrating for those who work, and are struggling to hold on to their jobs, in theatre.
“Thousands of people working in theatre have been unemployed since March – the lights along Shaftesbury Avenue might still be on, but for us, the feeling overall is still very dark. Dowden has called his project ‘Operation Sleeping Beauty’ which says it all for me. This name is not only inane, it’s frankly offensive; this industry isn’t sleeping, it’s battling for survival – and with very little help from the government,” she says.
She continues to explain that the government’s idea of restoring the magic of Christmas won’t work if the industry doesn’t get the financial aid it needs which, as Summer says, “there will be no theatre if we don’t get support.”
She explains: “The government doesn’t know how the theatre industry works and yet they are trying to tell us how to run it. For the companies that supply equipment, the highly skilled freelancers, the producers in the head office and the actors on the stage, this is a hugely complex problem that needs urgent attention.
“As the world starts to move on, the entire arts sector has been left behind; and the psychological and financial burden of this is something that has directly affected hundreds of thousands of people, and will never be forgotten or forgiven. If anything is going to be salvaged from the wreckage of 2020, the government needs to wake up soon.”
Summer also challenges the logistics of Dowden’s idea. How will hygiene checks be funded? Where will theatres get the money to reopen? And what about the months of preparation needed for many of the most popular shows that guests will be keen to see?
Emma Gaynor founded supportive feminist arts network FreeBird in lockdown, after years of experiencing and witnessing discrimination in the theatre industry.
She says there’s a lot of disappointment around the lack of help from the government surrounding these issues as well, and that it’s worrying how weak leadership from the government has been in the pandemic.
“We need action, support and realistic and achievable next steps. The arts, live events and theatre industries need reliable governmental leadership. I founded FreeBird during a turbulent time, my friends and former colleagues needed hope. I needed faith.
“FreeBird demands business best practice in the arts and creative industries through insightful content creation. The Theatre industry which is currently dark, cannot resume. It can’t pick up where it left off. The sexism, racism, imbalance in good practice, lack of fair pay and lack of security for self-employed are just a few topics that require spotlighting.
“We need new ways of working; better ways. Personally, I think, open up the venues and make masks compulsory, before there’s nothing left. Once we’re open, let’s talk further.”
We all want theatres open by December, but it looks like it will take a Christmas miracle for it become a reality in a way that’s safe and supportive of both theatre workers and audience members.
