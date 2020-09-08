The MP goes on to compare attending the theatre to sitting next to someone on an aeroplane or going to the pub and enjoying the Eat Out to Help Out offer, which millions have done over the last month.

This flickering beacon of hope is welcomed as we look to what could be a bleak Christmas. After all, annual seasonal events such as Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland have already been called off, signalling that we’d be naive to expect this year’s festive season to be as merry as usual.

But is it viable? Or, could this be another confusing half-promise from the government, with little by the way of substance to hold on to?

Dowden’s article has been criticised by industry publications such as The Stage, which points out that “there is no mention of how the government is going to help address the huge stumbling block of insurance, or what it is going to do to encourage people back on to public transport – something that is going to be absolutely crucial to getting the West End back on its feet. And, of course, there is still no help for the huge number of freelancers in theatre who currently find themselves without work.”