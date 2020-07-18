The performing arts have taken a serious hit during the coronavirus pandemic. While pubs, restaurants and cinemas continue to reopen across the UK, theatres and performance spaces have been left to struggle in the dark.

The industry has suffered such a significant financial blow that Dame Judi Dench said she can’t imagine the theatres she used to perform in reopening in her lifetime. More comedians, actors and dancers have also spoken out about the threat to the future of performing arts. Just yesterday (17 July), Dame Darcy Bussell told The Telegraph that “dancers desperately need to get back to their studios”.