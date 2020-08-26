“Do I need therapy?” Your most commonly asked therapy questions, answered

As more and more of us wake up to the importance of looking after our mental health, the number of people seeking therapy is on the up.

According to the latest figures from the NHS, around 1.6 million referrals for talking therapies related to anxiety and depression were made in 2018/19, up 11.4% compared to the previous year. And that’s not forgetting all the other people seeking private therapy to deal with a variety of mental health and lifestyle issues.

We’ve all heard those success stories from people who say therapy changed their lives, but for most of us, the process of seeking, attending and completing therapy is still shrouded in mystery. Whether you want to seek help on the NHS or find a private therapist to help you work through your difficulties, working out what type of therapy is best for you, how it works and finding a therapist to suit your needs can be overwhelming.