8 feel-good things you can do instead of obsessively scrolling the news

How many times have you checked the news in the past week? Maybe it’s every hour or so; perhaps even more. It could be that your work is actually getting in the way of you staying updated, every second of every day.

With the coronavirus crisis taking grip around the world, it’s important to stay informed – but there is such a thing as too much information.

If you’re spending most of your days sitting on a live news blog, you could be at risk of burning out a little.

Granted, checking the news isn’t a dangerous habit in the sense of binge drinking, or gambling your life away. But it can still be a subtly toxic impulse to give into (particularly if you don’t hold back).