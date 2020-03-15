8 feel-good things you can do instead of obsessively scrolling the news
- Posted by
- Anna Brech
- Published
Are you hooked on a cycle of coronavirus news updates? From plant sprucing to bodyweight workouts, here are a few feel-good activities to wean you off the habit.
How many times have you checked the news in the past week? Maybe it’s every hour or so; perhaps even more. It could be that your work is actually getting in the way of you staying updated, every second of every day.
With the coronavirus crisis taking grip around the world, it’s important to stay informed – but there is such a thing as too much information.
If you’re spending most of your days sitting on a live news blog, you could be at risk of burning out a little.
Granted, checking the news isn’t a dangerous habit in the sense of binge drinking, or gambling your life away. But it can still be a subtly toxic impulse to give into (particularly if you don’t hold back).
Reading about all the latest death tolls and lockdowns may hike up your anxiety levels in a way you’re not consciously aware of, as well as making you hyper-alert.
Worse still, breaking news feeds are addictive: so you’ll find yourself compulsively returning to them, even when you know you could be doing something happier or more productive.
If this rings true for you, here are eight great things to try instead of compulsive news scrolling, when you have a spare five minutes on your hands:
Spruce up your houseplants
Bust a few bodyweight moves
Whip up a batch of chocolate mascarpone mousse
Make your shoes spark joy
Reawaken your feminist within
Immerse yourself in watercolour therapy
Try some bite-sized meditation
Watch cute cat videos
Main image: Getty