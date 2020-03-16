This is the secret to successful self-isolation with a partner

It is right and important that we all do our bit to stop the spread of the coronavirus, particularly if we are showing symptoms or have come into contact with someone else who is. But that doesn’t mean it’s always easy.

For co-habiting couples in particular, self-isolation is likely to be a real test of endurance. Living in each other’s pockets with nowhere else to go can cause things that wouldn’t normally be a problem to escalate, and things that don’t irk you usually could potentially become a cause for irritation. Particularly if you both have different interests or lead fairly separate lives outside of your home, self-isolation as a couple could prove to be tricky.

But new research published in Psychology Today could hold the key to successful co-habitation during the coronavirus outbreak. According to a study published earlier this year, sensitivity is the secret weapon you can wield to make the best of and improve your romantic relationships.