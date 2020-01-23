Keep bickering with your partner? Don’t worry, it’s totally normal

Whenever you start seeing someone new, there are a number of relationship landmarks you tend to take note of. There’s the first kiss, of course; first dates, the first time you sleep with someone. We experience hundreds of wonderful, fresh new feelings.

It’s not always rainbows and butterflies, though: inevitably, the time comes when we have our first fight with our new love. Early and medium-term relationships are often characterised by bickering – so much so that many end because of it.

But according to research from the University of California, Berkeley, it won’t last forever – and, in fact, as we get older, our relationships start to become less combative and more humorous and accepting.

Researchers videotaped conversations between 87 middle-aged and elderly married couples, all of whom had been married between 15 to 35 years, as well as tracking their “emotional interactions” over 13 years. And they found that “as couples aged, they showed more humour and tenderness towards each other”.