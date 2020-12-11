Picking a gift can be difficult at the best of times. Many of us struggle to come up with something original, and whether you’re buying for your best friend, partner or family, it’s so easy to fall back on classic presents like pyjamas or perfume.

But this year, you could argue, is even harder. We haven’t been able to see our friends and family as much, so those opportunities to pick up on little hints of the kinds of things they’re lusting after have been scarce.

There have also been fewer opportunities to share in experiences like days out or holidays that could lend themselves as present ideas, such a token from a trip.