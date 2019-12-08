There’s no denying it: Christmas shopping is stressful. Whether you choose to do it in store or online, buying Christmas presents for the people close to us is often harder than we imagine, no matter how much we think we know about them.

How many of us have wandered into a store with no real idea of what we’re going to buy (and came out with everything), picked up socks for Dad for the tenth year in a row, or bought nine different generic gift sets just for the ease? If any of those situations feel scarily familiar, you’re definitely not alone.

According to new research from retailer TK Maxx, 75% of British people gift on autopilot, buying the same presents every year. And the survey, which analysed the results from over 2000 respondents, found that only 21% of us are confident gifters who feel happy with the presents we put under the tree.