There are many different kinds of meaningful gifts. A book given to you by a friend because she was so desperate to discuss it with you? Meaningful. A trip booked by your partner to a place you’d always wanted to go? Meaningful. A drawing done by your six-year-old nephew, in which you are depicted as an actual princess? Very meaningful.

But a present can also be poignant and memorable when it says: “I know you very well, and because of that, I was able to find something that will actually improve your quality of life.” Perhaps you know your sibling hasn’t been sleeping well since the birth of their first child, or you’re aware your best friend isn’t looking forward to Christmas after a tough year. Maybe you’ve noticed your dad has started exercising again, and you want to get something to encourage him to keep it up.

Gifts like this don’t just reveal you’ve been paying attention to your loved ones’ lives – they also show that you want to make their lives better.