Tiffany’s Blue Box Café in Harrods is letting London-based Holly Golightlys live out their dreams

Megan Murray
It’s time to pull on your long, silk gloves and your favourite black dress for breakfast at Tiffany’s. 

The Tiffany Blue Box Café

The entire décor is themed Tiffany-blue, from the seating to the teacups, so it’s almost like being inside one of those special little boxes yourself.

The menu is just as fabulous as Holly Golightly would have expected, with dishes like truffle-eggs florentine, caviar and pancakes on offer. But even if breakfast isn’t your thing, you can book a table for a three-course evening meal paired with a selection of wines and cocktails.

Bookings open every Friday morning for the week ahead, but if you don’t manage to secure a seat there is select availability for walk-in reservations. 

Images: Getty Images / Harrods

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

