Tiger King: everything we know about Netflix’s new true-crime series
- Posted by
- Jessica Rapana
- Published
The creator of Netflix’s Fyre Festival documentary has a new true-crime series, and it looks absolutely wild.
A year after Netflix’s FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened unveiled one of the biggest scams in festival history, the executive producer of the Emmy-nominated film is set to release another documentary, this time, delving into the true-crime genre.
Tiger King is a new docuseries about Joe Exotic – a gun-toting polygamist who presided over an Oklahoma animal park – and the murder-for-hire plot that led to his arrest.
Who is Joe Exotic?
Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic, ran a tiger petting zoo and was sentenced to 22 years in prison for trying to hire a hitman to kill an animal-rights activist who had criticised his zoo’s treatment of animals and for killing five tiger cubs.
Maldonado-Passage was convicted in April last year on two counts of murder-for-hire, eight counts of violating the Lacey Act for falsifying wildlife records and nine counts of violating the Endangered Species Act, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western according to a statement by the District of Oklahoma, as per The New York Times.
According to prosecutors, Maldonado-Passage paid a man $3,000 US (£2,330) to go to Florida and kill animal-rights activist Carole Baskin in November 2017, promising to pay the man more money after she was dead. However, on his second attempt to obtain a hitman, he hired an undercover FBI agent, the Justice Department said.
You might recognise Maldonado-Passage from his appearance in Louis Theroux’s 2011 documentary America’s Most Dangerous Pets, in which he showed Theroux his cages that were filled with large cats. Maldonado-Passage also unsuccessfully ran for president as an Independent in 2016 and for governor in 2018.
What is Tiger King about?
According to Netflix, the new docuseries covers a rivalry between big cat eccentrics that takes a dark turn when a controversial animal park boss, Joe Exotic, is caught in a murder-for-hire plot.
The series will explore big cat breeding and its bizarre underworld, populated by eccentric characters that must be seen to be believed.
Is there a trailer for Tiger King?
Not yet! Watch this space.
When and where can I watch Tiger King?
The docuseries will be released on Netflix on 20 March 2020.
Image: Netflix