A year after Netflix’s FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened unveiled one of the biggest scams in festival history, the executive producer of the Emmy-nominated film is set to release another documentary, this time, delving into the true-crime genre.

Tiger King is a new docuseries about Joe Exotic – a gun-toting polygamist who presided over an Oklahoma animal park – and the murder-for-hire plot that led to his arrest.