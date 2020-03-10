Tiles: a go-to guide on Instagram’s favourite interior trend

“Square tiles in a grid pattern are going to be massive,” say Cluroe and Whitehead. “They really nod back to the 80s and 90s, which is so loved right now and feels so much more modern than the metro tile, which we have been seeing everywhere for ages. Our pink bathroom (Victorian pink tiles, 65p each from Tile Giant) went viral when we posted it. The best thing is that they’re available everywhere and can be done really affordably.”

THE BUSIER THE BETTER

“Ornate tiles are incredibly practical, like a Persian rug – the more pattern you see, the less dirt you see,” says Watson-Smyth. “Use handmade tiles from Maitland and Poate, the beautiful Hanley Tube Lined tiles from Balineum or the famous Lily Pad Porcelain Cloud tiles [£4.07 each, Capietra] to create statements next to plainer, more affordable tiles.”



ADD SOME CURVES

“Curves are massive this season,” says Watson-Smyth. “Curved, scalloped or fish-scale tiles will be everywhere; Topps have revealed their tile of 2020 is the curved Syren tile in midnight blue. Incidentally, dark blue is fantastic in bathrooms.”

