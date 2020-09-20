The age-old adage “time flies when you’re having fun” has never felt so relevant than in the present moment.

At a time when our ‘normal’ lives have come to a standstill and we’ve been forced to re-evaluate a lot of the things we used to take for granted, the passing of time feels more significant.

This works in both ways – when we’re able to take our minds off of coronavirus and enjoy ourselves for a couple of hours, time seems to speed by. But when we’re sat inside, worrying about the world and feeling stuck, time lingers.