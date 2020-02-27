After the film became one of the platform’s most popular films of all time, it was hardly surprising when the sequel, To All The Boys: PS I Still Love You, was announced. The second film, which landed on Netflix this month, was about what comes after the happily ever after. We see Lara Jean and Peter trying to navigate their relationship in the real world amid the arrival of John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher), a former classmate of Lara Jean’s and her crush from Model UN, and one of the recipients of her love letters.

And now, following the sequel – which, in our opinion, delivered on its promises of the same chemistry, humour and heartache of the first – we are officially getting a threequel.

The streaming giant and cast announced the third film, To All The Boys: Always And Forever, Lara Jean, revealing it was already in production and will bring Lara Jean’s story to an end.

Here’s everything we know about the film so far.