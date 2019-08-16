Set your alarms: we know when To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 2 will be released
- Hannah-Rose Yee
More love letters! More Lara Jean! And more Peter Kavinsky!
When the world is a little dreary, what you need in your life is some colour. And the sequel to Netflix’s To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before is the thing to provide that colour.
The film told the story of Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor), an endearing and shy teenager who writes love letters to boys in lieu of telling them her feelings, and her fake relationship with high school hottie Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo), which blossomed spectacularly into a real relationship (as so often happens in romantic comedies) complete with Yakult jokes, cafeteria twirls and one outrageously romantic hot tub scene.
As well as warming the heart, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before was a treat for the eyes, with it’s gorgeous colour palette of rich blues, turquoises and autumn shades.
It seems every human woman with a pulse on this Earth watched the film when it was released in August 2018, and most of them fell in love with the movie. (This writer, for one, watched it five times the weekend it was released on Netflix alone.)
To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before was rapturously received by critics and fans alike, breaking all records at Netflix to become one of the movie’s most popular original films of all time “with strong repeat viewing.” (Mea culpa. I have now watched this movie [redacted] times.)
All up, Netflix’s summer of romantic comedies, which also included Set It Up, Like Father and Sierra Burgess is a Loser were watched by 80 million people around the world.
So it’s not surprising, then, that Netflix wants to keep mining this rich romantic comedy seam with the sequel to To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. There’s enough material in the original book series, which features a second novel called P.S I Still Love You, in which Lara Jean and Pete Kavinsky navigate their new, legitimate relationship. No contract, no rules, just two crazy kids trying to make it work in the real world.
Filming is currently ongoing on the sequel to To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, and there’s now also exciting news about a third film…
Who will be in it?
The original cast is back on board, with dream team Condor and Centineo confirmed to star in the sequel. Netflix announced the news in a super cute video of Condor chatting with her co-star over Facetime, when they both express their excitement over the return of the film.
It’s been confirmed that Lara Jean’s family will all be back for the sequel too. Janel Parrish and Anna Cathcart, who played Lara Jean’s older and younger sisters Margot and Kitty respectively, and John Corbett, who plays Lara Jean’s dad Dr Covey, are returning.
Who is going to be play John Ambrose McClaren?
If you remember your To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before scripture correctly, you’ll know that John Ambrose McClaren is the model UN-loving good boy who emerges as a major rival for Lara’s heart in the book version of PS I Still Love You. He’s the boy she told you not to worry about: kind, big-hearted, loves his grandma and doesn’t play fast and loose with Lara’s heart like Peter Kavinsky does in the books.
In the movies, Peter Kavinsky’s character is a little different – a little more Noah Centineo, basically – so it’s hard to want anyone to succeed in a battle of the grand romantic gestures against him. But if we were going to root for anyone to be the third person in this love triangle, it would be Jordan Fisher, the actor who was just cast to play the role in the Netflix movie.
Fisher, a singer and dancer who is best known for appearing in Rent: Live and as Philip Hamilton in the Broadway production of Hamilton, isn’t the actor who played McClaren in the very short end credits scene in the original movie. That was Jordan Burtchett, but producers have recast the role and given it to Fisher, a multi-ethnic person of colour.
“Jordan’s charisma practically leaps off the screen with anything he does, whether it’s acting, singing, or dancing. There isn’t a more perfect guy who could believably shake things up in Lara Jean and Peter’s world,” producer Matt Kaplan told Entertainment Weekly. We couldn’t agree more.
Who else has joined the cast?
Ross Butler will be joining To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 2 as Trevor Pike, Peter Kavinsky’s hijinks-loving best friend. You might already be a fan of Butler’s from his work on Riverdale and 13 Reasons Why.
The sequel will also star Holland Taylor, who joins in the role of Stormy, John Ambrose McLaren’s grandmother and a friend of Lara’s from her time volunteering at a nursing home.
Saraya Blue, who was so hilarious as the no-nonsense mum in Blockers, will play the Covey’s next door neighbour Trina, who becomes a potential love interest for Lara’s dad Daniel (John Corbett). In Jenny Han’s original book series, Trina is a white character (as was John Ambrose McLaren). We love that they have been colourblind in their casting on this sequel.
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before 2 release date: When is it out?
Rejoice, because we now have a release date for To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before: PS I Still Love You.
In a video mimicking Andrew Lincoln’s famous Love, Actually scene (minus the stalker tendancies), Condor, Centineo and Fisher reveal that the second film will be released on 12 February, 2020.
Who need a Valentine’s Day date when you have To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before?
And, in a surprise twist at the end, the trio revealed that the film of the third book in Han’s series, called Always and Forever, Lara Jean, is also currently in production, meaning we could possibly get both films in 2020.
What will the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel be about?
The tricky thing for producers to navigate is that part of P.S I Still Love You was covered in the first film. The book version of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before ends with Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky (sorry, like any teenage dream crush it’s impossible to call him anything other than his full name) reuniting at Christmas.
The second book, therefore, deals with the release of the vindictive video tape and the fallout therein, as well as the return of one of Lara Jean’s original letter recipients, John Ambrose McLaren from Model U.N, with flowers and presents and an eye to winning Lara Jean’s heart. It’s the you vs the guy she told you not to worry about meme situation played out in awkward, terrifying technicolour.
To be honest, I care less about the plot and more about getting to watch Condor and Centineo together again onscreen, a rom com couple with the best chemistry this side of Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in Crazy Stupid Love.
Who’s directing the sequel?
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before was directed by Susan Johnson, but she won’t be back for the second film in the same capacity.
“Directing To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before has been one of the great experiences of my life, and I am grateful to the fans for their passionate support of the film,” she said. “Due to the timing of my other projects I won’t be directing the sequel, but as an executive producer, I am looking forward to continuing to share Lara Jean’s story and being part of this franchise.”
Michael Fimognari, who was director of photography for the first film, will take over directing duties from Johnson.
