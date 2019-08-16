When the world is a little dreary, what you need in your life is some colour. And the sequel to Netflix’s To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before is the thing to provide that colour.

The film told the story of Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor), an endearing and shy teenager who writes love letters to boys in lieu of telling them her feelings, and her fake relationship with high school hottie Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo), which blossomed spectacularly into a real relationship (as so often happens in romantic comedies) complete with Yakult jokes, cafeteria twirls and one outrageously romantic hot tub scene.

As well as warming the heart, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before was a treat for the eyes, with it’s gorgeous colour palette of rich blues, turquoises and autumn shades.

It seems every human woman with a pulse on this Earth watched the film when it was released in August 2018, and most of them fell in love with the movie. (This writer, for one, watched it five times the weekend it was released on Netflix alone.)