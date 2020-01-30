The second series of the To The Woman podcast lands in March. Here are all the brilliant guests we will hear reading out letters to their mothers, friends and other remarkable women who shaped their lives.

Women constantly shape, inspire and influence other women’s lives. Whether it’s a mother, friend, colleague, fellow campaigner or romantic partner – we will always have women to thank and honour throughout our own personal journeys. That’s why we’re excited to announce that the second season of the To The Woman letters podcast is on its way.

Launching on Tuesday 3 March 2020, To The Woman spotlights remarkable women through a series of letters to mothers, life-long friends and the women we are yet to meet. June Sarpong OBE, who is the BBC’s first director of creative diversity, hosts the podcast and will be joined by female guests from around the world. Each episode begins with a prompt: “To the woman…” followed by five themes – “To the woman that shaped me,” “To the woman that loved me,” “To the woman that heard me,” “To the woman that saved me,” and “To the women that surround me.” What begins as a simple prompt becomes a larger narrative of love, friendship and a celebration of women.

To The Woman podcast series two on Audible.

So, who will be reading out letters in this series? Rose McGowan (New York Times bestselling author of Brave , actress, activist)

, actress, activist) Jess Philips (Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley and Labour leadership candidate)

Ruth Davidson (former leader of the Scottish Conservative & Unionist Party)

Munroe Bergdorf (Transgender rights activist, model and Dazed Beauty editor)

Bonnie Greer (Playwright, author, critic and host of In Search Of Black History)

Gina Martin (Campaigner who successfully changed the law on upskirting)

Anita Sarkeesian (Feminist and ‘Gamergate’ pioneer)

Jada Sezer (Model and body acceptance activist)

Rosie Jones (Comedian and cerebral palsy-advocate – Would I Lie to You?, The Last Leg, 8 Out of 10 Cats )

) Helen Lederer (Comedian, writer and actress – Absolutely Fabulous, Happy Families )

) Laura Bates (Everyday Sexism Project founder)

Sinéad Burke (Disability advocate in fashion and British Vogue Contributing Editor)

Miranda Kane (Slaving Away creator, sex worker activist and comedian)

Nora Monsecour (Professional transgender dancer whose life inspired the Cannes-winning, Golden Globe-nominated Girl)

Jen Agg (Restauranteur and author of I Hear She’s A Real Bitch )

) Zing Tsjeng (author of Forgotten Women book series and Executive Editor of VICE UK)

book series and Executive Editor of VICE UK) Sabrina Mafouz (Poet, performer, screenwriter and award-winning playwright of Clean and Chef)

Sophie Scott (Neuroscientist and academic)

Deborah Coughlin (Founder of the radical, all-female Gaggle and Feminist Times editor)

editor) Alix Fox (BBC Radio 1 presenter, sex writer and educator)

Speaking about the podcast, Sarpong said: “Last year I was lucky enough to join a panel of inspiring women on International Women’s Day to launch series one of this brilliant podcast. “This year, I’m delighted to be taking the reigns as host of series two. Working with Audible and all the exceptional women in the series has been such an incredible experience. “There’s nothing like the power of a collective, and when women come together, when we support one another, something truly magical happens. “Through our bonds with the women who loved us, shaped us, heard us, saved us and surround us – we can begin to create a world that unleashes the full potential of everyone regardless of gender.” To The Women podcast series two will be available to buy and listen to on Audible on Tuesday 3 March 2020.

