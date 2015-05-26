The top 10 cocktail bars to catch the sunset..
Sofia Zagzoule
Few things can beat that sumptuous cocktail on a Friday evening after a hard week at work, but watching a sunset while you sip it is quite possibly the closest we can all get to heaven on earth.
Get high on life, and nature, with our pick of the top 10 bars to watch the sun go down. From Belfast to Newcastle, Dublin to Scotland, peruse the menu, get comfy and toast the start of the weekend while looking out onto breathtaking views. Salut.
The Pierhouse Hotel, Scotland
What To Drink: A wee dram of Johnnie Walker Green Label (Knockando) 15 Years, blended from four of the finest single malts Talisker, Linkwood, Cragganmore, Caol Ila.
Hidden away in the quiet village of Port Appin, Argyll, on the shores of Loch Linnhe and surrounded by the spectacular raw beauty of the magnificent west coast of Scotland, you will find The Pierhouse Hotel, a sight that needs to be seen to be believed. Try one or a few of the 90 malt whiskies on offer in the bar, enjoy oysters, mussels and langoustines at the seafood restaurant and then splash out on one of twelve individually styled bedrooms, perhaps with a sea view.
The Rooftop Bar, Dublin
What To Drink: A Corpse: Beefeaters Gin, Lillet Blanc, Triple Sec, Absinthe, Lemon
The Rooftop Bar in Dublin is truly unique, reaching across the cityscape to the wild natural beauty of the mountains and the sea. Watch the evening sun set behind the city skyline, before settling back for an evening under the stars.
Roof Top Garden, The Merchant Hotel, Belfast
What To Drink: Blushing Lady: ABSOLUT Vodka, fresh pomegranate juice, fresh white grapefruit and lemon juices, house-made orgeat syrup and a dribble of rosewater
This beautifully landscaped Absolut Roof Garden is unique to the city. Apple trees, box hedging and seasonal planting make this space a charming city oasis overlooking both Skipper and Waring Street, The Roof Garden offers wonderful views over the Black Mountain and Cave Hill. The distinctive “profile” of Cave Hill is said to resemble a sleeping giant and to have inspired Jonathan Swift to write “Gulliver’s Travels”. A fully retractable roof is the jewel in the crown for whatever the weather throws at you.
Restaurant at Tate Modern, London
What To Drink: See no Monkey, hear no evil: Monkey 47, kumquat liqueur, green tea.
Head to level 6 after taking in some art at this incredible building where you can grab a seat and relax with friends over one of their super quirky cocktails in the bar while admiring one of the best views of the London skyline bang in front of St Paul's. The menu specialises in seasonal produce and makes a perfect setting for that special occasion lunch or dinner.
Bar Hannah, Liverpool
What To Drink: Zesty Pimms Sangria: Pimms, red wine, triple sec, fresh orange and grenadine
Perched above St Luke’s Church on Bold Street, Hannah boasts some of the best views of the city’s skyline. A well-kept secret to the students and professionals in the “Knowledge Quarter” the top floor extension gives guests space to relax and enjoy the views day and night, all year round over food and drinks. The restaurant allows the sun to stream in the floor to ceiling windows and sliding glass roofs. With Italian American style food of fresh pastas and sharing boards you just have to sit back and watch the sunset after work or before your night out, or fall for its charm and stay here for the duration.
Big Chill House, Bristol
What To Drink: Little Bird: Little Bird gin, Belsazar white vermouth, tonic, Monin violet syrup, lemon juice
Situated in the heart of the Old City and housed in one of the oldest buildings in town; spread across two floors The Big Chill in Bristol offers a grand Georgian Study and a suntrap roof terrace. Bringing you everything from Bristol’s best Jazz funk musicians to the biggest name local and national DJs and musicians this place prides itself on the fantastic cocktail list, ‘flash drinks’ sessions for ridiculously cheap prices and a mighty NY style sandwich courtesy of our friends Mi Casa Cantina.
Antico Bar, Edinburgh
What To Drink: Ferry Princess: Prosecco, Cointreau, orange and lemon juice
For a truly unique view and outstanding setting head to the relaxed Antico Café Bar. Located close to Edinburgh in the quaint village of South Queensferry, Orocco Pier has been transformed into a beautiful and stylish hotel, restaurant bar and café bar.
The perfect destination for a short or longer visit, you’ll find the views hard to beat and the food and tipples top notch too.
Angelica, Leeds
What To Drink: Brazilian Sunset: Cachaca blended with strawberries, passion fruit and mango juices over crushed ice
With breathtaking views stretching as far as the eye can see you’ll find everything you need here whether you’re planning to be out, out or you're just after a leisurely liquid lunch.
There's even a raw bar offering a different kind of dinner along with a stunning selection of cocktails of course. The outdoor heaters on the terrace also help to keep you cosy if there's a chill in the air.. All in all, Angelica is one of those Leeds bars that offers much more than just a great view though that in itself is breathtaking.
Pitcher & Piano, Newcastle
What To Drink: Rhubarb & Lemon drop Martini: Chase Rhubarb Vodka, Martini Rosato, lemon juice, sugar syrup and lemon bitters
One of Newcastle's most iconic bars with fantastic views of the Quayside this is a perfect start to that big night out at the weekend. On Sundays there's a sharing roast for 4 people – an ideal way to extend the weekend. Plan ahead, make a booking and get the best seats in the house.
Bars at The Shard, London
What To Drink: The Dragon Tail at Hutong: Belvedere vodka, lemongrass, ginger, lemon juice, honey, asparagus with sesame and oyster sauce
Sidle up to London's most iconic building and take the lift to the 30-something floor where they take walk ins for drinks at the bar of one of their three restaurants Aqua, Oblix or Hutong. Make your drink selection and sit back in awe for arguably the best view of London that there is.
The tower boasts two other bars and restaurants if you're feeling brave enough for the huge summit - Ting on level 35 and Lang on level 52 offer unsurpassed views of St Paul’s Cathedral, The City of London, The Tower of London, Tower Bridge, Canary Wharf and as many other famous landmarks as you have time to spot.