The top 10 cocktail bars to catch the sunset..

Few things can beat that sumptuous cocktail on a Friday evening after a hard week at work, but watching a sunset while you sip it is quite possibly the closest we can all get to heaven on earth.

Get high on life, and nature, with our pick of the top 10 bars to watch the sun go down. From Belfast to Newcastle, Dublin to Scotland, peruse the menu, get comfy and toast the start of the weekend while looking out onto breathtaking views. Salut.

The Pierhouse Hotel, Scotland

What To Drink: A wee dram of Johnnie Walker Green Label (Knockando) 15 Years, blended from four of the finest single malts Talisker, Linkwood, Cragganmore, Caol Ila.