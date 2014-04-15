The top 10 chocolate recipes for leftover Easter eggs

As Easter approaches this weekend, it's time for us to gently loosen our waistbands and accept the inevitable: that we will be consuming an unfeasible level of creamy, moreish and sickly sweet chocolate in one relentless stream.

But if the average trawl of Easter eggs just doesn't cut it for you - or if you fancy flexing your creative skills - we've scoured the internet (and specifically, Pinterest) for some truly brilliant recipes with which to convert your seasonal haul.

From chocolate buttermilk pancakes with homemade salted caramel sauce to the intriguing-sounding Snickers superfan cupcakes, these creations are not for the fainthearted or calorie-shy. But they do promise chocolate satisfaction, in all its ganache-filled, brownie-infused and peanut butter-flavoured goodness. So go melt down your leftover chocolate and get stuck in!

1. The Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Pop Tarts