The top 10 chocolate recipes for leftover Easter eggs
- Stylist Team
As Easter approaches this weekend, it's time for us to gently loosen our waistbands and accept the inevitable: that we will be consuming an unfeasible level of creamy, moreish and sickly sweet chocolate in one relentless stream.
But if the average trawl of Easter eggs just doesn't cut it for you - or if you fancy flexing your creative skills - we've scoured the internet (and specifically, Pinterest) for some truly brilliant recipes with which to convert your seasonal haul.
From chocolate buttermilk pancakes with homemade salted caramel sauce to the intriguing-sounding Snickers superfan cupcakes, these creations are not for the fainthearted or calorie-shy. But they do promise chocolate satisfaction, in all its ganache-filled, brownie-infused and peanut butter-flavoured goodness. So go melt down your leftover chocolate and get stuck in!
1. The Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Pop Tarts
Image: Babble.com via Pinterest
Thought pop tarts were a stalwart of your 80s childhood? Think again. These faintly disgusting/frankly awesome inventions will cover your chocolate fix for the month, let alone the Easter weekend.
Click here for a chocolate chip cookie dough pop tart recipe.
2. The Homemade White Chocolate Truffles
Image: notwithoutsalt.com via Pinterest
We've never known anyone not to like homemade white chocolate truffles. A recipe to guarantee you the most popular person spot come Easter dinner.
Click here for a white chocolate truffles recipe.
3. The Peanut Butter Cup Brownie Torte
Image: culinaryconcoctionsbypeabody.com via Pinterest
Peanut butter cream cheese mousse? Erm, yes please. A cake that delivers all that you need in terms of peanut-butter-meets-chocolate-ganache goodness.
Click here for the peanut butter cup brownie torte recipe.
4. The Chocolate Buttermilk Pancakes With Homemade Salted Caramel Sauce
Image: Averiecooks.com via Pinterest
Why have one pancake when you can have a stack of them, sealed together with thick, luxurious dark rum caramel sauce? That's the motto of this wonderfully indulgent king of pancake creations.
Click here for the chocolate buttermilk pancakes with homemade salted caramel sauce recipe.
5. The S'mores hot cocoa cookies
Image: pipandebby.com via Pinterest
If gooey, marshmallow-y goodness is your thing, roll up your sleeves and get stuck into this chocolate sauce S'mores cookie recipe. Your workmates will love you forever more.
Click here for the s'more hot cocoa cookies recipe.
6. The Snickers Superfan Cupcake
Image: cupcakecanyon.com via Pinterest
Forget simply eating a Snickers bar. With this ingenious recipe, you mash up 16 of them for a vanilla cupcake, before going to town on the concept with roasted peanut and chocolate chip popcorn. Yum.
Click here for the snickers superfan cupcake recipe.
7. The German Chocolate Cake Cookies
Image: A Dash of Sanity via Pinterest
Caramel pecan and coconut frosting combine in one wonderful fusion for this suitably lavish batch of German chocolate cake cookies. According to their creator, they are "hands down amazing, delicious, unbelievable, out of this world and the best cookie ever, as quoted by my friends and family that tried them".
Click here for the German chocolate cake cookies recipe.
8. The Whipped Chocolate Biscoff Milkshakes
Image: caitsplate.me via Pinterest
Picturesque and tasty, these whipped chocolate biscoff milkshakes are ridiculously easy to make. All you need is ice-cream, milk, biscoff cookies and ice-cubes, and bingo! You'll have one of the best milkshakes you've ever tasted.
Click here for the whipped chocolate biscoff milkshake recipe.
9. The Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Brownie Balls
Image: Tamar Vedder via Pinterest
What's better than a chocolate chip cookie? One that's ensconced in a brownie ball, of course. The average cookie may as well eat its heart out next to this astonishing truffle-cookie-brownie-chocolate-bomb amalgamation.
Click here for a chocolate chip brownie ball recipe.
10. The Caramel Stuffed Brownies
Image: sevenfoodsofheaven via Pinterest
We don't know about you, but we just can't resist a caramel-filled brownie. There's something about the fusion of freshly baked chocolate dough and gloopy sauce that just guarantees heaven in a bite...
Click here for a caramel stuffed brownie recipe.
Photos: Pinterest