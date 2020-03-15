Therapists and mental health experts share their top tips for staying calm during coronavirus

When the world is in the grips of an unprecedented health crisis such as coronavirus, it’s hard to know what to do.

You want to be feel-good and flippant – but that feels a little tone-deaf; inappropriate even. On the other hand, being the person who panic-loads their shopping trolley with 10 packs of toilet roll isn’t a good look, either.

And all the while, a steady drip-drip of alarming news from around the world leads to a nagging sense of inner worry.