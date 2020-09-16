Amidst the chaos of Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdown as we settled into being at home for the long haul, a strong undercurrent of ‘make the best of it’ bubbled away.

We were encouraged by enthusiastic LinkedIn posts to develop our side hustles, and by social media to use our time wisely; to write novels, learn new languages and carve out new, toned bodies when actually, it was completely normal to feel disillusioned and anxious at a time when no one knew what was coming next.

As we head into what many fear could be a second lockdown, with job losses and lives still in mayhem following the first, the familiar echo of those who say ‘it could be worse’ on repeat (despite worse being relative to whomever is experiencing it) is starting to repeat.