Psychologist reveals 3 coping strategies for dealing with toxic relationships

It’s an unpleasant fact of life that we will all have to deal with toxic people at some point or another.

They could take the form of a bullying boss, who is quick to point out flaws but slow to deliver praise, or an overbearing relative who doesn’t understand your boundaries. They could even take the form of a friend or a partner, and sometimes it might be difficult to recognise that the relationship has become toxic or controlling.

It can be hard to know how to handle things when a situation becomes toxic, but luckily a psychologist has shared a series of coping strategies that can help to reset your boundaries – and your frame of mind – when dealing with such a relationship.