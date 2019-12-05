How to identify signs you’re in a toxic work environment, and what to do about it

How do I know if I’m in a toxic working environment?

If a job starts to take a toll on you personally or internally, this might be a sign that your workplace is toxic. To get a better read on this, it can be helpful to observe how you feel when you think about going to work the next day: do you feel anxious, irritable or panicked?

While most of us probably feel like this sometimes, what makes a workplace toxic, rather than just annoying, is identifying a sustained pattern of this kind of negativity.

It’s one thing to have a lot to do or an annoying colleague, but when you continue to bring work home with you, day after day, as well as struggling to see any positives about your job, you might be sliding into toxic territory.

According to one study from Michigan State University, toxicity in the workplace can spread quickly. This means that one person’s toxic attitude or comments can spark bad vibes, ultimately leading to lower productivity, poorer morale and mental fatigue across the board.

The study found that employees who experience condescending comments, put-downs and sarcasm are more likely to act in similar ways, suggesting one toxic individual can often pollute an entire workplace.

Chrissy Macken, a career coach who specialises in toxic workplaces, tells The Greatist she recommends looking out for these warning signs: leaving a meeting because you feel so angry/frustrated, dreading the idea of staying in your job another year, feeling ambushed by negative feedback, crying at work and being belittled or yelled at by your manager.