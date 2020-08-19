Train travel prices are going up, again – but campaigners aren’t here for it

We can all agree that 2020 has seen a deluge of constant bad news.

To make things even worse, it’s just been announced that train fare prices are set to increase by 1.6% next January, in line with the Retail Price Index (RPI) measure of inflation.

People who regularly take the train will know that train prices are already a bit of a headache. In fact, ticket prices already rose by 2.7% at the start of this year (despite fewer than two-thirds of trains being on time in 2019).

And, with the pandemic limiting what we can do in terms of travel right now, the train is the only way many of us can go on a staycation or finally go home to visit family.