It's time to suck up the frustration of travel strikes, there's way more to it than that

This is something journalist Eve Livingston echos in her book Make Bosses Pay: Why We Need Unions. “If a strike is disruptive for you, that’s because the people who do that work usually are essential to the normal running of your day – and of society more widely, so of course they should be valued accordingly,” Livingston explains. She also points out that there’s a notable difference in how the current strikes are being discussed in the media and how the public actually feel about them – fear-mongering Daily Mail headlines, we’re looking at you. In fact, recent polling by Opinium has suggested that there’s strong support for the rail strikes, with 45% of those polled supporting the action. And in the week of the rail strikes, data revealed that Google searches for the terms ‘join union’ and ‘how to strike’ were up 184% and 135% respectively.

It’s clear that there’s a growing appetite and curiosity when it comes to understanding our rights in the workplace and the power that unions and strike action can have. So what should you do if you feel your own workplace would benefit from a strike? A first point of call is securing the backing of a union. This could be looking into whether your workplace already has a recognised union or finding out if a majority of colleagues are already members of a union that you could then join. You could even get some colleagues together and start your own union if one doesn’t already exist. Many of the existing larger unions offer advice on how to start a union, including the Trade Unions Congress (TUC).

Ultimately, a combination of austerity, Covid-19 and the cost of living crisis has meant an increasing number of industries are no longer putting up with pay cuts, bad working conditions and the general decline in workers’ rights. If anything, these strikes are a real opportunity for us to step back from an individualised way of thinking and, instead, come together as a collective to tell those in power that we simply demand more for ourselves. We all deserve better pay and better working conditions. One industry going on strike doesn’t mean that another will be worse off. As Livingston so aptly says, “When workers in one sector strike and win, it raises the floor for all workers.”

Images: Getty