The BBC is turning to a notorious true story for the next in its long list of fantastic dramas.

The Trial Of Christine Keeler, starring Sophie Cookson in the titular role, will explore the fallout from the Profumo affair, the scandal which rocked 1960s Britain – and it’s coming this Christmas.

Also featuring the likes of James Norton, Emilia Fox and Ben Miles, the drama promises to take “a fresh look at one of the most infamous British stories,” giving us new insight into the chain of events which came to be known as the Profumo affair.

According to the BBC, The Trial of Christine Keeler will take us “behind the headlines to tell a human story about the sexual and cultural politics of one of the most revealing and iconic stories of modern times”.