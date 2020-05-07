Fabulous costumes, a stellar cast and the whiff of old-school cinematic glamour.

It’s little wonder that Hollywood, the new seven-part Netflix series from screenwriter Ryan Murphy, has us all agog on the edge of our sofas.

This is the kind of viewing that slow nights on lockdown were made for, as it whisks us off to a parallel world where a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers are attempting to make it big in post-World War II Hollywood.

The reason why the show is so compelling is that it rewrites the biases of racism, sexism and prejudice that were entrenched in 1940s Hollywood (and that still persist today) with a series of aspirational “what ifs”?