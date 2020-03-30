Where do we recognise Nikki from?

Played by Esther Smith, you might know her as Alice in Cuckoo, the BBC Three series with Taylor Lautner. In Trying, however, she plays Nikki, a thirty-something who has recently discovered her and her partner are unable to conceive. After the initial heartbreak, she decides on adoption, and we watch her navigate her tricky path to motherhood and prepare to have her life scrutinised in the process.

And what about Jason?

Jason is played by Raffe Spall, who you’ll recognise from the likes of The Big Short, The Life of Pi and The Ritual.

Can we please book a session with Imelda Staunton?

If only. Staunton, who is known for her Bafta-winning roles in Vera Drake and Pride, plays a couples therapist who operates with a chameleon-like to ability soothe and then disarm. “It is not a test, I am on your side,” she says in the trailer. “So, how often would you say you have sex?” she sharply adds.