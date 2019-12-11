Why commuting turns you into a horrible person, according to psychologists

Before we get into any of this, I’d like to say one thing: I am generally a nice person. I step aside to let people through doorways, I smile at the barista in the coffee shop and I fetch my colleagues a drink when I’m getting one. I like to assume the best of people. Glass half full and all that.

All that considered, there’s one place which demands an exception to the ‘nice Lauren’ rule. One damned place where, instead of seeing the best in the world, I assume the worst. Where my empathy flies out the window. Where rage wins.

That dreaded place I’m talking about is, of course, public transport. As soon as I step through the doors of a train, bus or tube, it’s like a switch goes off in my brain. My tolerance for any frustration or upset is gone. The smallest thing will trigger an explosion of rage.