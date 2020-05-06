TV guide: the best new shows to watch and stream this week including Michelle Obama's documentary
- Posted by
- Helen Bownass
- Published
From a portrait of an iconic first lady to a dark comedy about death here’s our pick of the best new shows.
Whether you’re looking for something to inspire, amuse or transport you; an inspiring documnetary, the darkest comedy or a musical interlude this week new TV offerings has got everyone covered. Enjoy.
Becoming
Michelle and Barack Obama only left the White House three years ago – but it feels like a lifetime ago. This uplifting documentary, directed by Nadia Hallgren, follows the former first lady as she tours 34 cities to talk about
Becoming is on Netflix on Wednesday May 6th
Stacey Dooley: Lockdown heroes
Documentary maker Stacey Dooley has, like all of us, embraced Zoom to keep doing the day job. Her latest show sees her going online to track down the real life heroes keeping us all safe and healthy during lockdown. From a teacher working 14 hours a day making scrubs for NHS staff to a junior doctor helping people through the trauma of Intensive Care this could get emotional.
Stacey Dooley: Lockdown heroes is on BBC Three on Wednesday May 6
The Eddy
La La Land creator Damian Chazelle directs this jazzy new Netflix series. Set in The Eddy, a run down jazz club on the edges of Paris, it centres on club proprietor Elliot (André Holland) a gifted musician who’s struggling to keep his business going, fighting the internal grief that made him leave New York and dealing with the appearance of his estranged daughter Julie (Amandla Stenberg).
The Eddy is on Netflix on Friday May 8
Dead to Me
A show about a widowed woman looking for the person who killed her husband in a hit-and-run might not sound very funny. But when Dead to Me came out in 2019 it was a breakout success, thanks largely to its two brilliant leads - Jen (Christina Applegate) and (Judy) Linda Cardellini. Series one ended on a major cliffhanger as – spoiler alert – Jen and Judy stood over the body of Judy’s ex-fiance. Here’s hoping series two will bring us the answers to who did it and more.
Dead to Me is on Netflix on Friday May 8th
The Ranganation
Topical humour is the order of the day for comedian Romesh Ranganathan. Only instead of coming from a plush BBC studio, he’s filming in, yes you guessed it: his house. More specifically his garage. The host, his celebrity guests including Aisling Bea and Danny Dyer and a hand-picked focus group will share how they’re coping in lockdown and debate some of the lighter issues cropping up in the news.
The Ranganation is on BBC Two on Sunday 10 May at 9.15pm
Images: BBC, Netflix