TV guide: the best new shows to watch and stream this week including Michelle Obama's documentary

Becoming

Michelle and Barack Obama only left the White House three years ago – but it feels like a lifetime ago. This uplifting documentary, directed by Nadia Hallgren, follows the former first lady as she tours 34 cities to talk about the memoir she wrote after those eight years in the hot seat. We see Obama mentoring young women in her home town of Chicago, being teased for her sartorial choices by her brother Craig and talking about the pressures of being the first African American family in the White House. If Mrs Obama ever wants to reconsider that decision about running for office, she has our support.

Becoming is on Netflix on Wednesday May 6th