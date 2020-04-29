TV guide: the best new shows to watch and stream this week
From an all-star drama about old Hollywood to a documentary about a model turned war reporter here’s what to watch this week.
The wet weather might be dampening our spirits, but at least there’s plenty to watch and stay indoors for. Here’s our pick of what to watch and stream.
Trying
We probably all know someone that has been through the anguish of wanting to have a baby, but being unable. Apple TV’s newest British made eight-part comedy focuses on just that. At the centre are Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) who can’t have a baby due to Nikki’s infertility, so decide instead to begin the adoption process. Imelda Staunton also stars as their relationship councillor, and if it’s that not the sign of quality, we don’t know what is.
Trying is all on Apple TV on Friday May 1
Hollywood
Glee and The Politician creator Ryan Murphy never seems to stop, and his latest creation is this new Netflix series, set amongst the razzle dazzle of old Hollywood. The series - directed by Janet Mock (Pose) - follows a band of aspiring creatives trying to make it big in the Golden Age of Hollywood but it’s an alternate history which examines decades old power dynamics and what dismantling them might have done. With a cast that includes Darren Criss, Laura Harrier, Jim Parsons and Queen Latifah consider us officially invested.
Hollywood is on Netflix on May 1
Lee Miller - A Life on The Frontline
You may not have heard of Lee Miller, but this BBC documentary about her uncovers a fascinating life. She went from a supermodel, appearing on the cover of American Vogue, to a photographer and war reporter covering the liberation of Europe at the end of World War II before retreating from public life after the trauma she witnessed. War photographer Lynsey Addario and supermodel Karen Elson also appear to testify to her resilience and ground-breaking spirit.
Lee Miller- A Life on the Frontline is on BBC Two on Saturday 2 May, 10.25pm
The Half of It
Netflix continues their excellent spree of relatable contemporary rom-coms with The Half of It
The Half of It is on Netflix on Friday May 1
The Repair Shop
And now for something completely different… Like much of the UK, Wednesday nights are now for The Repair Shop
The Repair Shop is on BBC One on Wednesday April 29, 8pm
