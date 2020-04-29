TV guide: the best new shows to watch and stream this week

Trying

We probably all know someone that has been through the anguish of wanting to have a baby, but being unable. Apple TV’s newest British made eight-part comedy focuses on just that. At the centre are Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) who can’t have a baby due to Nikki’s infertility, so decide instead to begin the adoption process. Imelda Staunton also stars as their relationship councillor, and if it’s that not the sign of quality, we don’t know what is.

Trying is all on Apple TV on Friday May 1