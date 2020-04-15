The Innocence Files on Netflix

The Innocence Project is a legal organization set up to overturn wrongful criminal convictions and now the heart of a new Netflix documentary series. The series looks at the cases of eight people – largely men of colour - who spent years, often decades, in prison for a crime they didn’t commit. The documentary – directed by heavyweights like Liz Garbus and Alex Gibney – looks forensically at each wrongful conviction and explores how the sentencing affects the person in jail and also the lives of those they’ve had to leave behind. This is hard-hitting but important watching – although probably not something you’ll be able to watch in one go.

Netflix, Wednesday, April 15th