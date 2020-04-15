TV guide: the best new shows to watch and stream this week
- Helen Bownass
- Published
From the new Netflix documentary everyone will be talking about, to Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s new comedy series, here are all the best new TV shows to get you through the week.
Whether you’re looking for something to soothe, challenge or just spirit you away from real life for an hour or two this week’s new TV offerings have something for everyone.
Quiz on ITV
Ironic isn’t it, that a drama about a show that was once one of the most viewed things on telly, is now bringing in huge audiences? We’re talking Quiz, the finale of which is on TV on Wednesday night. You almost certainly know the outcome of the case against the Ingrams (played by Sian Clifford and Matthew Macfadyen) convicted of a coughing scandal on Who Wants to be a Millionaire. But that doesn’t make it any less enjoyable as Helen McCrory gives a rip-roaring performance as their barrister launching the defence – including a meta moment when the jury all begin coughing causing a hold-up in the case.
ITV, 9pm, Wednesday 15th April
Run on Sky Comedy
17 years ago a couple made a pact: if either of them messaged each other RUN and the other replied RUN they would both leave everything they’re doing, go to New York and get a cross-country train together. Name us a better starting plot for a TV series, we’ll wait… One of the best things you’ll watch on TV this week Run created by Fleabag collaborator, Vicky Jones is a darkly comic drama about what happens when Ruby (a mesmerizing Merritt Wever, who’s centre stage which is exactly where she belongs) and Billy (Domnhall Gleeson, who is brilliant as a life guru) explore that treaty made in a different lifetime to thrilling effect.
Sky Comedy, 9pm, Wednesday 15th April
The Innocence Files on Netflix
The Innocence Project is a legal organization set up to overturn wrongful criminal convictions and now the heart of a new Netflix documentary series. The series looks at the cases of eight people – largely men of colour - who spent years, often decades, in prison for a crime they didn’t commit. The documentary – directed by heavyweights like Liz Garbus and Alex Gibney – looks forensically at each wrongful conviction and explores how the sentencing affects the person in jail and also the lives of those they’ve had to leave behind. This is hard-hitting but important watching – although probably not something you’ll be able to watch in one go.
Netflix, Wednesday, April 15th
Front Row Late on BBC Two
Like so many of us fortunate enough to be able to work from home, historian and presenter Mary Beard will be doing that this week as she presents Front Row Late from her study. The series which reviews art and culture is coming into a landscape that’s utterly different from just a few weeks ago but celebrating beauty in the world where we can is still crucial. And the series is set to begin in unique style as Margaret Atwood puts on a puppet show with her sister Ruth, which was created while in confinement in Canada.
BBC Two, 11.30pm, Thursday April 16th
One World: Together At Home on BBC One
Imagine if Lady Gaga called you up to ask if you’d play at the virtual gig she’s putting together for Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation, you’d say yes wouldn’t you? Especially as it’s to celebrate the efforts of health workers on the front line globally, Which is probably how Gaga got performers including Billie Eilish, Lizzo, John Legend and Taylor Swift to take part from their bedrooms.
BBC One, 7.45pm, Sunday 19 April
