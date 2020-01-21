Why do we think it's OK to publicly shame women on TV?

Earlier this week, Piers Morgan made some inflammatory, inappropriate and not-out-of-character comments about some trousers worn by his colleague Laura Tobin.

Tobin, a meteorologist on Good Morning Britain with a degree in Physics and Meteorology and nearly 20 years’ industry experience, was wearing some red faux leather trousers that Morgan apparently took umbrage with.

Tobin just finished reading the weather – aka, doing her job – when Morgan, live on air, asked her: “Can we talk about your hot pants for a moment?”

If you’re thinking this is wildly inappropriate and sexist, you’re right.