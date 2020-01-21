Why do we think it's OK to publicly shame women on TV?
- Posted by
- Jessica Rapana
- Published
In the wake of Piers Morgans’ sexist remarks about his colleague Laura Tobin, we reflect on the sexism faced by TV meteorologists on a daily basis.
Earlier this week, Piers Morgan made some inflammatory, inappropriate and not-out-of-character comments about some trousers worn by his colleague Laura Tobin.
Tobin, a meteorologist on Good Morning Britain with a degree in Physics and Meteorology and nearly 20 years’ industry experience, was wearing some red faux leather trousers that Morgan apparently took umbrage with.
Tobin just finished reading the weather – aka, doing her job – when Morgan, live on air, asked her: “Can we talk about your hot pants for a moment?”
If you’re thinking this is wildly inappropriate and sexist, you’re right.
And yet, it got worse.
“They’re the most skin-tight leather hot pants I’ve seen in many a year,” Morgan added. “And you’ve paraded them for your seven-day forecast.”
While these disgusting comments blatantly expose Morgan’s ignorance of what qualifies as “hot pants” and “parading”, they also highlight a much bigger systemic problem: the frequent body-shaming of female meteorologists – which, as far as we know, is not rained upon their male counterparts.
Here, we look at a small sample of the kind of s**t these women have to put up with:
Liberté Chan, KTLA 5 – 2016
Mary Ours, WJAC-TV – 2017
Carrie Duncan, WLOX – 2017
Katie Fehlinger, CBS 3 Philly – 2015
Ashlee Baracy, WBNS-10TV – 2019
Becky Ditchfield, KUSA-9News – 2019
Tracy Hinson, KDSK News – 2019
Kelsey McEwen, CTV – 2020
The way these women continue to do their jobs despite this treatment is truly professional and inspiring – but it is also not the point. These women should be able to do their job without having to put up with the cruel and sexist taunts of keyboard warriors and, if you work with Piers Morgan, colleagues.
These woman should be able to eat bread and pasta when they like, wear what they like and do their job – just like their male colleagues.
Image: Getty