Why watching the same TV shows over again is actually good for us

When you have a spare 20 minutes, want a show in the background while eating dinner or need a pick-me-up after a hard day, what do you switch on? It’s likely a homely classic like Friends, New Girl or Frasier. Perhaps it’s a more recent favourite like The White Lotus or Wednesday, or maybe you’re even one of those people for whom true crime is oddly satisfying.

But whatever your comfort watch, you certainly shouldn’t feel guilty for repeating the same shows every time you sit down in front of the TV. In fact, rewatching a movie, series or single episode that holds a special significance for us has been found to help enhance our wellbeing.