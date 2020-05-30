Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu responds to Donald Trump’s censored tweets over Minneapolis riots

Trump reacted to the growing unrest in a tweet. “I can’t stand back and watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard and get the job done right…”

He followed with another tweet: “Looting leads to shooting, and that’s why a man was shot and killed in Minneapolis on Wednesday night – or look at what just happened in Louisville with seven people shot. I don’t want this to happen, and that’s what the expression put out last night means…”

Many highlighted deep concern at Trump’s use of the phrase “looting leads to shooting”, and the attitude it gives licence to. In a major move by social media giant Twitter, the second tweet has been deleted because it “violated the rules about glorifying violence”.