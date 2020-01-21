Man shows off his ‘lady drawer’ to the women of Twitter and they rightfully tear him down
Megan Murray
This man has made a drawer containing all of the (used) objects his previous sexual partners left at his house… and he thinks this makes him a good host.
They say men are from Mars and women are from Venus.
Well, after seeing what one man on Twitter thought was appropriate to keep in a ‘lady drawer’, created for the use of all women that come to his house, we just about can believe he’s from another planet.
@DaddyAllDay shared a charming tweet with his Twitter followers featuring an image of a small drawer, crammed full with pink, typically female products, writing: “Every guy needs a ‘lady drawer’ if you plan on having frequent guests.”
There are so many problems with this drawer that we were not alone in spotting them; the good women of Twitter had thoughts too.
In fact, we’ll outline them below, just in case anyone out there was thinking of creating a similarly creepy drawer and is in need of some steering.
So, patronising, unsanitary, sexist drawer, oh how we hate you – now, let us count the ways…
This drawer is a (very) thinly veiled brag about how many women this man (apparently) is successfully inviting into his home.
Positioned as a kindly thought for women who may have come over unexpectedly, and are now stuck without essentials such as tampons or make-up remover, this draw is actually a vehicle for @DaddyAllDay to show off how many women have left things at his house. Looking at the contents of the drawer, we can see two bottles of nail varnish remover, which we not only guess that he didn’t buy himself but that he readily (read: eagerly) admits were left there.
For example, when Laura Lux enquires about the nail varnish, asking: “Having a couple of tampons in a drawer is nice in case of emergencies but I simply cannot think of any situation where a girl needs to remove her nail polish right now and it cannot wait until she gets home.”
@DaddyAllDay is only too quick to reply: “Lol someone left it, not for emergencies.”
Similarly, when another woman points out the type of hairbrush he’s picked, he replies: “I guarantee a thick haired Latina left that at my place haha.”
Essentially, this is a game of ‘look how big my manhood is’, and let’s just say, it’s not impressive.
Is he really expecting women to share the items in this drawer?
As Lensie Lamere says “but brushes are not to be shared though,” there are items in this drawer which trouble us deeply on a sanitary level.
The hairbrush is one, but there’s also a pregnancy test which looks to be open and, finally, a dildo. Yep, an open, unpackaged and presumably pre-loved dildo. Daisy Ducati said it like it is, writing: “Baby wipes and hair ties? Sure. A used vibrator and someone else’s hairbrush… Nah bro.”
While Shrill Bitch pretty much sums it up when she says: “The fact that women are expected to be impressed that a man has a drawer of generic ‘lady’ things that she is expected to share with other frequent guests proves that heterosexuality is a prison constantly grinding us down until we lower our standards all the way into hell.”
It suggests to other women that they are one of many.
It’s clearly disrespectful to not only brag about your sexual history on Twitter, but also to the women you meet. For centuries women have been demeaned by their position as sexual objects and this behaviour not only exacerbates that damaging stereotype but feeds into the misogynist opinion that the more women a man sleeps with the better he is, while it’s perceived as the reverse vice versa.
Women on Twitter agree, with many of them pointing out what a jarring message this sends.
For example, Rave Mama tweeted: “How are you supposed to explain that though? ‘Oh this drawer is for all the ladies that frequent my bedroom?’”
The Sassiest Semite wrote: “Nothing says ‘I want to go home with that guy’ like getting there and him having a ‘frequent guests drawer’ with a dildo and a pregnancy test…”
While Bard Gal said: “As a lady, this would be a great sign that you might be a rental horse that’s been over ridden, likely to tire quickly both physically and mentally, emotionally unavailable, and never a keeper. Or I’d just found your wife’s things. If that’s your goal, then well done.”
Indeed, well done to this man who has in an act that we presume was supposed to make him look like the most desired thing on the planet, has potentially ensured he won’t be having a “visitor” again for (what we hope is) a long, long time.
