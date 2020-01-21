Man shows off his ‘lady drawer’ to the women of Twitter and they rightfully tear him down

There are so many problems with this drawer that we were not alone in spotting them; the good women of Twitter had thoughts too.

In fact, we’ll outline them below, just in case anyone out there was thinking of creating a similarly creepy drawer and is in need of some steering.

So, patronising, unsanitary, sexist drawer, oh how we hate you – now, let us count the ways…

This drawer is a (very) thinly veiled brag about how many women this man (apparently) is successfully inviting into his home.

Positioned as a kindly thought for women who may have come over unexpectedly, and are now stuck without essentials such as tampons or make-up remover, this draw is actually a vehicle for @DaddyAllDay to show off how many women have left things at his house. Looking at the contents of the drawer, we can see two bottles of nail varnish remover, which we not only guess that he didn’t buy himself but that he readily (read: eagerly) admits were left there.

For example, when Laura Lux enquires about the nail varnish, asking: “Having a couple of tampons in a drawer is nice in case of emergencies but I simply cannot think of any situation where a girl needs to remove her nail polish right now and it cannot wait until she gets home.”

@DaddyAllDay is only too quick to reply: “Lol someone left it, not for emergencies.”

Similarly, when another woman points out the type of hairbrush he’s picked, he replies: “I guarantee a thick haired Latina left that at my place haha.”

Essentially, this is a game of ‘look how big my manhood is’, and let’s just say, it’s not impressive.