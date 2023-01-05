If you’ve never heard of the two-day rule before, the name itself is fairly self-explanatory. It taps into research that shows that when you’re trying to introduce a new behaviour or routine to your life, missing one day doesn’t significantly impact the formation of a habit.

With this in mind, the two-day rule simply involves not allowing yourself to skip a new habit for two days in a row. So, if you skipped going to the gym or reading for 30 minutes one day, you’d pick it back up the next. Everyone has their off days, and the two-day rule allows you to have those while also making a change. It’s kind of a win-win, right?

According to chartered psychologist Catherine Hallissey, who uses the two-day rule to help her clients make positive changes, the technique is so effective because it supports a more realistic approach to behavioural changes.