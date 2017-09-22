“The real reason we should all be upset about Uber”

Please note that the following article was originally published on 22 September 2017, and all information and research was correct at the time of publication.

It’s official: Uber’s application for a new licence in London has been rejected by Transport for London (TfL) on the basis that the company is not a “fit and proper” private car hire operator. It has 21 days to appeal. And, judging by reactions on Twitter, you’d think it was the end of the world.

“This decision by TfL is nonsensical,” wrote one, “and it smells of black cab protectionism.”

“Took a black cab from Dalston to Bow and it cost £25,” added another, “but an Uber is £9 something.”

There was a veritable outpouring of grief: the people of London are angry that they’re going to have to pay more for their late-night cabs, that they won’t be able to summon a car to them at the click of the button, that they may have to – horror of all horrors – get the night bus or the all-night tube instead.

Yet, underneath it all, bubbles an entirely more disturbing sentiment.

“I know they’re bad, but they’re so cheap and easy,” someone lamented.

Another added pompously: “I’ve never had a problem with an Uber driver – most people that I know haven’t. This is so unfair.”

Still more suggested that the protests of the few had been put above the needs of the many. That thriftiness and convenience were far more important values to uphold than, say, a basic moral code. That their personal bank balance was the true victim of this ongoing Uber issue.

To these people, I have one message: grow the f**k up.