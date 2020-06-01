UK anti-racism charities and organisations you can support right now

Of course, the US has its own unique history of anti-black racism, and to suggest differently is to eradicate years of suffering. But in recognising America’s racism problem, we cannot – and must not – eradicate ours.

The UK is not innocent of this kind of racist violence. The list of black people killed in police custody in this country is not short of names – Rashan Charles, Mark Duggan and Daniel Adewole are just three we should all be familiar with. And that’s not including the black people who have lost their lives in racially motivated attacks, such as Stephen Lawrence. Our country has repeatedly shown a lack of regard for black lives – and it’s about time we acknowledged this uncomfortable fact and did something about it.