UK black-owned independent bookshops to order from online now
Explore the experiences of black writers and support black-owned bookshops with our guide of those based in the UK and currently taking online orders.
Knowledge is power, which is why education through books is one of the most important tools in the fight against racism, and a crucial part of becoming an anti-racist ally.
If you’re interested in doing some reading on black experiences, culture and history, we’re sure you’ll have looked into the many resources that are currently being shared online and across social media.
But, before you go ahead and order a copy of some of the brilliant books about race out there from a huge online retailer, hold off and see if you can support a black-owned bookshop instead.
There’s a small pool of black-owned bookshops across the UK that are currently closed due to the pandemic, but they’re still taking online orders.
So, swat up on our list of these independent bookshops which either specialise in texts that relate to black culture, or are owned by a person of colour and spread the word to help them increase their sales and feel your support. We’ve also included the address of each store so that when they do open their doors again, you can go and say hello.
New Beacon Books
Pepukayis Books
Pepukayis Books specialises in African-centred books and fostering a space for learning and celebration of African culture in the UK to support the black community.
It usually sits within The Maa Maat Cultural Centre, but you can buy a of selection books online, too.
Address: The Maa Maat Cultural Centre, 366a High Road, Tottenham, N17 9HT
Books of Africa
Books of Africa is an bookstore and publishers which works on making a whole range of books on history, literature, science, economics, poetry, fiction and finance available to the masses, written by mainly authors with African descent.
With a dedication share the African experience and view all over the world, Books of Africa has an impressive amount of tomes on this subject and would be a goldmine for anyone looking to further their understanding in this area specifically.
Address: 16 Overhill Road, East Dulwich, London SE22 0PH
Jacaranda Books
No Ordinary Bookshop
