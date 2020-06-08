Life

UK black-owned independent bookshops to order from online now

Megan Murray
Explore the experiences of black writers and support black-owned bookshops with our guide of those based in the UK and currently taking online orders. 

Knowledge is power, which is why education through books is one of the most important tools in the fight against racism, and a crucial part of becoming an anti-racist ally.

If you’re interested in doing some reading on black experiences, culture and history, we’re sure you’ll have looked into the many resources that are currently being shared online and across social media. 

But, before you go ahead and order a copy of some of the brilliant books about race out there from a huge online retailer, hold off and see if you can support a black-owned bookshop instead.

There’s a small pool of black-owned bookshops across the UK that are currently closed due to the pandemic, but they’re still taking online orders.

So, swat up on our list of these independent bookshops which either specialise in texts that relate to black culture, or are owned by a person of colour and spread the word to help them increase their sales and feel your support. We’ve also included the address of each store so that when they do open their doors again, you can go and say hello. 

  • New Beacon Books

    New Beacon Books was actually the UK’s first ever black publisher, specialist bookshop and international book distributor, after being founded by John La Rose and Sarah White in London in 1966.

    It covers a range of genres from fiction and non-fiction to poetry and children’s books, all from Africa, Caribbean, Asia, African America, Europe, South America and Britain. 

    New Beacon Books was in danger of closing permanently in 2017 because of dwindling sales and much of their custom drawn to retailers such as Amazon. But after a community crowd funding project raised £12,000 to keep the bookshop open, it has continued to stand as valuable and much-loved institution of learning for generations to come. This is something we’re sure you’ll agree needs to be continued. 

    Address: 76 Stroud Green Road, London, N4 3EN

  • Pepukayis Books

    Pepukayis Books specialises in African-centred books and fostering a space for learning and celebration of African culture in the UK to support the black community. 

    It usually sits within The Maa Maat Cultural Centre,  but you can buy a of selection books online, too. 

    Address: The Maa Maat Cultural Centre, 366a High Road, Tottenham, N17 9HT

  • Books of Africa

    Books of Africa is an bookstore and publishers which works on making a whole range of books on history, literature, science, economics, poetry, fiction and finance available to the masses, written by mainly authors with African descent. 

    With a dedication share the African experience and view all over the world, Books of Africa has an impressive amount of tomes on this subject and would be a goldmine for anyone looking to further their understanding in this area specifically. 

    Address: 16 Overhill Road, East Dulwich, London SE22 0PH

  • Jacaranda Books

    Jacaranda Books is an award winning independent publisher and bookshop which focuses on showcasing diverse authors both online and in store. 

    You’ll find that most of the store’s books fall into the fiction, non-fiction or young adult categories, which centre around the voices and experiences of black people, people of colour, women and other underrepresented voices.

    There’s a curated selection online of Team Jacaranda’s favourite titles including Womanish by Kim McLarin, which is next on our reading list. 

    Address: 27 Old Gloucester Street, Bloomsbury, London, WC1N 3AX

  • No Ordinary Bookshop

    As a mother and grandmother, Angel Miller, has experienced how it feels to read books to your children which don’t reflect them. 

    She knew this needed to change, so she started No Ordinary Bookshop which specialises in children’s books for children of colour, showing a diverse range of characters so that all can recognise themselves in their pages.

    Address: online only

If you know of any UK bookshops that support black writers let us know by dropping megan.murray@stylist.co.uk a line and we’ll add to our list. 

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

