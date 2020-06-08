Knowledge is power, which is why education through books is one of the most important tools in the fight against racism, and a crucial part of becoming an anti-racist ally.

If you’re interested in doing some reading on black experiences, culture and history, we’re sure you’ll have looked into the many resources that are currently being shared online and across social media.

But, before you go ahead and order a copy of some of the brilliant books about race out there from a huge online retailer, hold off and see if you can support a black-owned bookshop instead.