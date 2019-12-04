25 brilliant female political journalists to follow immediately

The Words By Women awards will celebrate female political journalists. Here’s why it’s so important you cast your vote today.

The upcoming general election is being described as the most important election of our lifetimes. Three years after the EU referendum, Brexit is at the forefront of political party manifestos. But there’s so much more at stake here. Austerity is driving record numbers of families living in poverty to use foodbanks. The domestic abuse bill is still to be passed in parliament. And there are huge concerns about the future of our NHS.

Now, more than ever, we need to hear people’s vital stories, expose society’s hidden dangers and press our politicians on their policies. So it’s a good job we have plenty of brilliant political journalists out there to do this. However, in the recent shortlist for a best political journalist award, all the nominees were noticeably male. This has sparked a big question on Twitter: where are all the female nominees? Because we can think of plenty of female political journalists who are doing an excellent job of navigating through these truly turbulent times for us.

In response to the male-dominated shortlist, journalist Marie Le Conte has revived the Words By Women Awards to recognise women in the industry. The event will take place on 9 December, which is the night before the British Journalism Awards. To vote for the winners of the eight categories, you need to be quick: entries close at midnight on Thursday (4 December). It is free to enter and participants are asked to email wbwawards@gmail.com with their full name, two pieces of journalism published in 2019, a short biography and the category they wish to be considered for. Freelance journalist Kat Brown, who is on the judging panel, explained the importance of the awards to Stylist. “I’ve written press entries on behalf of organisations before and it’s largely an expensive, time-consuming nightmare,” she says. “Who has the time, quite frankly? I love the fact Words By Women keeps it simple – and free – and all hail Marie for resurrecting the awards. It’s just a shame we’re still in a position where you either have to cough up £££ or rely on a newsroom editor to spend the hours required to submit you for consideration.”

To continue this celebration of women in political journalism, we’ve put together some of the best ones to follow. Female political journalists to follow on Twitter Emily Maitlis : Newsnight presenter, @maitlis

: presenter, @maitlis Emma Barnett : BBC Radio 5 Live & Newsnight presenter, @Emmabarnett

: BBC Radio 5 Live & presenter, @Emmabarnett Cathy Newman : Channel 4 News presenter, @cathynewman

: presenter, @cathynewman Naga Munchetty: BBC Breakfast presenter, @BBCNaga

Gaby Hinsliff : Guardian columnist, @gabyhinsliff

: columnist, @gabyhinsliff Heather Stewart : Guardian political editor, @GuardianHeather

: political editor, @GuardianHeather Beth Rigby : Sky News political editor, @BethRigby

: Sky News political editor, @BethRigby Charlie Brinkhurst-Cuff: gal-dem head of editorial, @CharlieBCuff

Laura Kuenssberg : BBC political editor, @bbclaurak

: BBC political editor, @bbclaurak Fatima Manji : Channel 4 News correspondent, @fatimamanji

: correspondent, @fatimamanji Katty Kay : BBC World News presenter, @KattyKay

: BBC World News presenter, @KattyKay Kate McCann : Sky News political correspondent, @KateEMcCann

: Sky News political correspondent, @KateEMcCann Hannah Jane Parkinson: Guardian writer, @ladyhaja

Vicki Young : BBC chief political correspondent, @BBCVickiYoung

: BBC chief political correspondent, @BBCVickiYoung Esther Webber : The Times reporter, @estwebber

: reporter, @estwebber Emily Ashton : BuzzFeed UK senior political correspondent, @elashton

: UK senior political correspondent, @elashton Frances Ryan: Guardian columnist, @DrFrancesRyan

Tamara Cohen : Sky News political correspondent, @tamcohen

: Sky News political correspondent, @tamcohen Dawn Foster : political writer, @DawnHFoster

: political writer, @DawnHFoster Marie Le Conte : political journalist, @youngvulgarian

: political journalist, @youngvulgarian Rianna Croxford: BBC reporter, @The_Crox

Vicky Spratt : i Paper housing correspondent, @Victoria_Spratt

: housing correspondent, @Victoria_Spratt Hannah Al-Othman: BuzzFeed UK political correspondent, @HannahAlOthman

political correspondent, @HannahAlOthman Eve Livingston : Freelance journalist, @eve_rebecca

: Freelance journalist, @eve_rebecca Sarah Smith: BBC News Scotland editor, @BBCsarahsmith

