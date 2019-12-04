25 brilliant female political journalists to follow immediately

The Words By Women awards will celebrate female political journalists. Here’s why it’s so important you cast your vote today.
The upcoming general election is being described as the most important election of our lifetimes.
Three years after the EU referendum, Brexit is at the forefront of political party manifestos. But there’s so much more at stake here. Austerity is driving record numbers of families living in poverty to use foodbanks. The domestic abuse bill is still to be passed in parliament. And there are huge concerns about the future of our NHS.
Now, more than ever, we need to hear people’s vital stories, expose society’s hidden dangers and press our politicians on their policies. So it’s a good job we have plenty of brilliant political journalists out there to do this. However, in the recent shortlist for a best political journalist award, all the nominees were noticeably male.
This has sparked a big question on Twitter: where are all the female nominees? Because we can think of plenty of female political journalists who are doing an excellent job of navigating through these truly turbulent times for us.
In response to the male-dominated shortlist, journalist Marie Le Conte has revived the Words By Women Awards to recognise women in the industry.
The event will take place on 9 December, which is the night before the British Journalism Awards. To vote for the winners of the eight categories, you need to be quick: entries close at midnight on Thursday (4 December). It is free to enter and participants are asked to email wbwawards@gmail.com with their full name, two pieces of journalism published in 2019, a short biography and the category they wish to be considered for.
Freelance journalist Kat Brown, who is on the judging panel, explained the importance of the awards to Stylist.
“I’ve written press entries on behalf of organisations before and it’s largely an expensive, time-consuming nightmare,” she says.
“Who has the time, quite frankly? I love the fact Words By Women keeps it simple – and free – and all hail Marie for resurrecting the awards. It’s just a shame we’re still in a position where you either have to cough up £££ or rely on a newsroom editor to spend the hours required to submit you for consideration.”
To continue this celebration of women in political journalism, we’ve put together some of the best ones to follow.
Female political journalists to follow on Twitter
- Emily Maitlis: Newsnight presenter, @maitlis
- Emma Barnett: BBC Radio 5 Live & Newsnight presenter, @Emmabarnett
- Cathy Newman: Channel 4 News presenter, @cathynewman
- Naga Munchetty: BBC Breakfast presenter, @BBCNaga
- Gaby Hinsliff: Guardian columnist, @gabyhinsliff
- Heather Stewart: Guardian political editor, @GuardianHeather
- Beth Rigby: Sky News political editor, @BethRigby
- Charlie Brinkhurst-Cuff: gal-dem head of editorial, @CharlieBCuff
- Laura Kuenssberg: BBC political editor, @bbclaurak
- Fatima Manji: Channel 4 News correspondent, @fatimamanji
- Katty Kay: BBC World News presenter, @KattyKay
- Kate McCann: Sky News political correspondent, @KateEMcCann
- Hannah Jane Parkinson: Guardian writer, @ladyhaja
- Vicki Young: BBC chief political correspondent, @BBCVickiYoung
- Esther Webber: The Times reporter, @estwebber
- Emily Ashton: BuzzFeed UK senior political correspondent, @elashton
- Frances Ryan: Guardian columnist, @DrFrancesRyan
- Tamara Cohen: Sky News political correspondent, @tamcohen
- Dawn Foster: political writer, @DawnHFoster
- Marie Le Conte: political journalist, @youngvulgarian
- Rianna Croxford: BBC reporter, @The_Crox
- Vicky Spratt: i Paper housing correspondent, @Victoria_Spratt
- Hannah Al-Othman: BuzzFeed UK political correspondent, @HannahAlOthman
- Eve Livingston: Freelance journalist, @eve_rebecca
- Sarah Smith: BBC News Scotland editor, @BBCsarahsmith
Images: Getty
